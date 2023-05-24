 Skip to main content

Google brings Play Games for PC Beta to Europe in big expansion

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 24 2023 - 10:36 am PT
As telegraphed earlier this year, the Google Play Games on PC Beta is now available in Europe and New Zealand.

AustriaFranceLithuaniaRomania
BelgiumGeorgiaLuxembourgSan Marino
Bosnia and HerzegovinaGermanyMacedoniaSerbia
BulgariaGreeceMaltaSlovakia
CroatiaHungaryMoldovaSlovenia
CyprusIcelandMonacoSpain
Czech RepublicIrelandNetherlands + Netherlands AntillesSweden
DenmarkItalyNorwaySwitzerland
EstoniaLatviaPolandTurkey
FinlandLiechtensteinPortugalUkraine
United Kingdom

This is a big expansion, with the beta previously limited to 13 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. With this expansion to Europe and New Zealand, the Play Games PC Beta is now available in 56 countries.

Meanwhile, over 100 Android games are now available on PC. Google first teased the effort in December of 2021 to expand its multiscreen gaming platform from Android phones, tablets, and ChromeOS to Windows.

You need a 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10GB of free SSD space, Intel UHD Graphics 630 or comparable, and at least Windows 10 (v2004). However, Google recommends a “Gaming-class GPU – like Nvidia GeForce MX450,” with the full list below — and “8 logical cores.”

  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600, 700, 800, 900, or 10 series
  • NVIDIA Volta series
  • NVIDIA GeForce 16, 20, or 30 series
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • AMD Radeon HD 7790, 7850, 7870, 7950, 7970, or 7990
  • AMD Radeon HD 8970 or 8990
  • AMD Radeon R9 200 series
  • AMD Radeon R7/R9 300 series
  • AMD Radeon RX 400 series
  • AMD Radeon RX 570, 580, or 890
  • AMD Radeon RX Vega series
  • AMD Radeon VII series
  • AMD Radeon RX 5000 or 6000 series

You can download the beta from Google here.

