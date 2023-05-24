Google brings Play Games for PC Beta to Europe in big expansion

As telegraphed earlier this year, the Google Play Games on PC Beta is now available in Europe and New Zealand.

Austria France Lithuania Romania Belgium Georgia Luxembourg San Marino Bosnia and Herzegovina Germany Macedonia Serbia Bulgaria Greece Malta Slovakia Croatia Hungary Moldova Slovenia Cyprus Iceland Monaco Spain Czech Republic Ireland Netherlands + Netherlands Antilles Sweden Denmark Italy Norway Switzerland Estonia Latvia Poland Turkey Finland Liechtenstein Portugal Ukraine United Kingdom

This is a big expansion, with the beta previously limited to 13 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. With this expansion to Europe and New Zealand, the Play Games PC Beta is now available in 56 countries.

Meanwhile, over 100 Android games are now available on PC. Google first teased the effort in December of 2021 to expand its multiscreen gaming platform from Android phones, tablets, and ChromeOS to Windows.

You need a 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10GB of free SSD space, Intel UHD Graphics 630 or comparable, and at least Windows 10 (v2004). However, Google recommends a “Gaming-class GPU – like Nvidia GeForce MX450,” with the full list below — and “8 logical cores.”

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600, 700, 800, 900, or 10 series

NVIDIA Volta series

NVIDIA GeForce 16, 20, or 30 series

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 7790, 7850, 7870, 7950, 7970, or 7990

AMD Radeon HD 8970 or 8990

AMD Radeon R9 200 series

AMD Radeon R7/R9 300 series

AMD Radeon RX 400 series

AMD Radeon RX 570, 580, or 890

AMD Radeon RX Vega series

AMD Radeon VII series

AMD Radeon RX 5000 or 6000 series

You can download the beta from Google here.

More on Play Games for PC: