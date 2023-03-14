Play Games on PC Beta expanding to Japan and Europe, gaining new games

At the Google for Games Summit, it was announced that Play Games on PC is set to expand to new regions and pick up a few new games along the way.

Having first launched in beta testing last year, Google Play Games on PC helps players enjoy their favorite mobile games on a bigger screen and helps developers stay engaged with their audiences.

After initially launching in a limited set of regions and later expanding to North America, Google is now preparing to let gamers in Japan and Europe join the Play Games on PC Beta. The launches are set to occur in the “coming months,” though Google has not yet specified which countries of Europe would be included.

Alongside those launches, the company also unveiled a few popular titles amongst the many games that will be coming to Play Games on PC in the near future:

Angry Birds 2

Disney Mirrorverse

Garena Free Fire

Ludo King

MapleStory M

Uma Musume

To help bring more games onto the platform, Google has partnered with Intel to allow games that are compiled for phones instead of PCs (arm64 instead of x86) to run via Play Games on PC. Despite that, Google still urges developers to optimize apps for the platform and to only use this as a stop-gap to quickly onboard new titles.

Beyond that, the company is also previewing a dedicated emulator for Play Games on PC, which integrates with Android Studio to make testing games even easier from Windows. For now, developers have to express interest and hope to be greenlit for access to the emulator.

All in all, Play Games on PC has made a strong showing at the Google for Games Summit, which should lead to ever more titles arriving for PC gamers. By the time the service exits its beta testing period, there should be a plentiful library of games to choose from to seamlessly enjoy across phones, tablets, and Windows PCs.

