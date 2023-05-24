 Skip to main content

Motorola’s new Razr tipped to have 165Hz display in latest leak

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 24 2023 - 8:22 am PT
motorola razr red magenta leak

The new Motorola Razr foldable is coming, and according to a new rumor, the Motorola Razr+/Razr 40 Ultra will be packing a 165Hz display.

The folks over at WinFuture this week published yet another spec breakdown for the foldable that will be called Motorola Razr+ in the US and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra internationally. As previous reports have detailed, the device will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Android 13, and have a huge outer display, but this latest report does help to refine some key details.

For one, the inner display will measure 6.9-inches, as also mentioned in a retail leak, but more interestingly that display will have a refresh rate of 165Hz. That’s well beyond the usual 120Hz that most foldables have offered thus far, but it’s also not especially surprising. Motorola ships its Edge+ flagship with the same 165Hz refresh rate, just obviously without the ability to fold.

The report further mentions a 3.6-inch, 1066×1056 outer display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 3,800 mAh battery with 33W charging. The camera situation is also clarified, with a primary 12MP camera, 13MP sensor used for ultrawide shots, and a 32MP sensor on the inside used for selfies when the display is open.

Finally, the price for the Razr 40 Ultra is mentioned to be between €1,169 and €1,199. Previous rumors point to a price around $1,000 in the US.

