Motorola Edge+ (2023) now available for $799, ships immediately

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 19 2023 - 7:53 am PT
Earlier this month Motorola showed off its first proper flagship for the US market in a while in the Motorola Edge+ (2023). Now, that phone is available for purchase and shipping next week.

Motorola has now opened orders of the Edge+ (2023) from its own online store, with the device said to ship by May 25. However, if you go through the checkout process, you can actually get a delivery date as soon as May 22, this coming Monday.

Amazon is shipping the device immediately, with deliveries as fast as just one day. Best Buy, meanwhile, only has pre-orders available with no date attached.

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a pretty solid offer on the whole, packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 512GB of storage, a 6.7-inch display, 5,100 mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging, and 50MP primary camera. And it does all that for $799, which undercuts the similarly equipped Galaxy S23+, and also sits pretty close to the OnePlus 11 too.

Personally, I had the chance to try out the Edge+ at Motorola’s headquarters last month, and I was pretty pleased with its fit and finish at the time. Motorola’s software is also a great experience, and for the price, this actually looks like it could be a really solid device. Stay tuned for our full review, coming soon.

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is also eligible for four years of support and three major OS upgrades, and the phone will be coming to select carriers in the weeks to come.

