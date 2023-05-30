Galaxy S23 Ultra was the most popular high-end Android phone, Flip 4 makes the top 10

High-end smartphones continue to take over bigger swaths of the market, and Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra was the most popular high-end Android phone in Q1 2023.

For the first quarter of this year, Canalys reports that shipments of high-end smartphones – anything over $500 – actually managed to grow 4.7% year-over-year. That’s opposed to the overall trend in the smartphone market, which shrank by just over 13%.

Topping out the list, unsurprisingly, were four iPhones from Apple. The iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates this segment, with the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13 all being top sellers. In fifth place, finally, was the top-selling and, in turn, most popular Android phone globally – Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While it’s unfortunate that Android doesn’t show up until the end of the top five here, the Galaxy S23 Ultra certainly earns that top slot. It’s a pricey phone, but as we brought out in our review earlier this year, it’s stellar performance and battery life are compelling, especially in a time where Apple’s top iPhones have been largely criticized for poor battery life.

Other top Android models include the Galaxy S23 and S23+, as well as Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21 FE, Xiaomi 13, and Huawei Mate 50.

High-end($500 and above) smartphones bucked the global trend by growing 4.7% YoY, exceeding 1/3 of worldwide shipments in Q1 2023. pic.twitter.com/FfVA1sYgqk — Canalys (@Canalys) May 29, 2023

Perhaps most interesting here was that the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4 managed to hit the top 10 for worldwide smartphone shipments in Q1. The device had launched several months prior to Q1, so managing to be a top seller so far out is actually quite surprising, and a good signal for foldables in general.

