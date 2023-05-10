These trackers support Android’s new ‘Find My Device’ network

Android is soon to be the backbone of a new network that can find trackers and devices using billions of nearby smartphones. Here are the first trackers that work with Android’s “Find My Device” network.

Announced at Google I/O, the “Find My Device” network builds on the back of Android’s existing “Find My Device” app. The app has been used for years to help users find their lost smartphones, smartwatches, and in recent years even headphones.

This new iteration of the app will work with tracker tags and select headphones to do more than just jot down the last known location. Using nearby Android phones, it will be able to report back that location in near-real-time to the owner, to help track down that device across the globe. It’s something that Apple’s “Find My” network has become incredibly useful for, despite some challenges with privacy in trackers that both Apple and Google are working to address.

Google says that this new network will work immediately with “existing” Pixel Buds, as well as coming to headphones from Sony and JBL through software updates. But, at the moment at least, Google doesn’t have a first-party tracker like Apple’s AirTag.

Instead, Android users will be able to turn to a few popular brands which are debuting trackers that work with Android’s “Find My Device” network. This includes Chipolo, Tile, and Pebblebee.

Right now, Chipolo and Pebblebee already have new trackers that work with Google’s network available for pre-order.

The Chipolo One Point and Chipolo Card Point both work with the network and cost $28 and $35 respectively. That’s $3 more and $5 more than the non-Find My Device versions of these products, but it matches the cost of Chipolo’s trackers that work with Apple’s network. You can also get a bundle of the two for $77, a 15% discount.

Meanwhile, Pebblebee is also launching a Tag, Card, and Clip, all for $29.99 and are rechargeable without needing to replace the battery.

Notably, there is no cross-compatibility with any of these. They work with Google’s network and the manufacturer app. They won’t work with Apple’s network. Tile is also confirmed to be working on support for Android’s Find My Device network, but there’s no sign of new hardware just yet.

Here’s what the trackers look like within Find My Device on Android.

