Google Wallet supports adding any barcode or QR code manually, new driver’s licenses

Google today announced a major Wallet expansion that adds the ability to manually add any barcode or QR code, adds support for IDs in new states, and more.

Rolling out soon, Google Wallet will be able to carry even more of what your traditional wallet might. That starts with expanded support for US driver’s licenses in Google Wallet, which adds support for Maryland today, and will come to Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia “in the coming months.” Google adds that, in the future, these digital IDs will be able to be used in some online applications, such as booking a car with Turo.

Beyond that, Google also says that Wallet is adding support for corporate badges “later this year,” and in Germany, Wallet is adding support for Deutschlandticket local public transport.

Perhaps most exciting, though, is Google Wallet’s new ability to save barcodes and QR codes to your cards manually. There’s no app/developer support needed here. Simply import the code as an image with a description and any relevant information, and you’ll be able to create a digital copy that lives alongside your other cards and passes. Google brings out examples such as a gym membership, transit tickets, parking passes, e-commerce returns, and more, but the possibilities here are pretty much endless. There’s no exact timeline on when this will arrive, though.

Finally, Wallet is also adding support for saving health insurance information and other “private passes.” This will be supported with Humana, as well as the UK’s National Insurance Numbers. This data is also locked behind your PIN/password and your biometrics.

