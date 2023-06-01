 Skip to main content

WhatsApp for Android gets group profile pictures and a splash of Material Design

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 1 2023 - 8:29 am PT
0 Comments

WhatsApp is preparing new updates on Android, with support for group profile pictures, as well as some new Material Design elements.

As reported by WABetaInfo, Google’s nice toggles from the latest iteration of Material Design have appeared in the WhatsApp for Android beta. Specifically, the toggles seen below appear in version 2.23.12.3 which is rolling out now via the Play Store to beta testers.

Beyond that, and looking at something actually useful, WhatsApp v2.23.12.7 revives support for changing the profile picture on group chats to Android users. This isn’t the first time the feature has appeared on Android, but it disappeared for many following other updates. Unfortunately, it’s still not working for all users, so you’ll need to manually check if the change is available on your device.

More on WhatsApp:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.