WhatsApp for Android gets group profile pictures and a splash of Material Design

WhatsApp is preparing new updates on Android, with support for group profile pictures, as well as some new Material Design elements.

As reported by WABetaInfo, Google’s nice toggles from the latest iteration of Material Design have appeared in the WhatsApp for Android beta. Specifically, the toggles seen below appear in version 2.23.12.3 which is rolling out now via the Play Store to beta testers.

Beyond that, and looking at something actually useful, WhatsApp v2.23.12.7 revives support for changing the profile picture on group chats to Android users. This isn’t the first time the feature has appeared on Android, but it disappeared for many following other updates. Unfortunately, it’s still not working for all users, so you’ll need to manually check if the change is available on your device.

More on WhatsApp: