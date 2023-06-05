Deals: Google Pixel 7 Pro hits new $699 all-time low, Pixel Watch $300, more

All of Monday’s best deals are now going live and headlined by all-time lows on Google Pixel 7 Pro from $699. With $200 in savings, you’ll also be able to score the best discount of the year on the companion Google Pixel Watch at $300. Then go check out Bose’s SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth speaker, which now starts at $169. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 7 Pro has never sold for less

The best price yet has now landed on Google’s Pixel 7 Pro. Dropping the unlocked 128GB version of the 5G smartphone down to $699 shipped, you’re looking at an even $200 off the usual $899 price tag. That’s $1 under our previous March mention, which was the former all-time low and the first time it has even fallen below $700. The elevated 256GB capacity model is also now getting in on the savings, dropping to $799 from its usual $999 price tag.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip, complemented by 128GB or more of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage.

Pixel Watch brings Google’s first fitness-tracking experience to your wrist

Joining the Pixel 7 Pro discounts that went live over the weekend, the savings today continue over to Google’s first in-house wearable. Amazon is marking down the Google Pixel Watch to $299.99 shipped from its usual $350 going rate. This is the best in a month, matching our previous mention for the first price of the year, and comes within $1 of the all-time low.

Google Pixel Watch just hit the scene last fall as the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech. Our hands-on review explores just how all of that stacks up for daily use.

Bose’s SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth speaker now starts at $169

Amazon is now offering the latest Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II for $249. Typically selling for $329, you’re now looking at the second-best price to date at $80 off. It comes within $20 of the all-time low and is the first chance to save in a few months as well. You can score a refurbished model direct from Bose at $169 for an even more affordable way to bring home this speaker too.

The new version of Bose’s SoundLink Revolve+ II arrives with much of the same portable form factor as before, just with some enhancements to the already popular build. The improved 17-hour battery life pairs with an even more room-filling 360-degree audio array, with Bluetooth and NFC pairing rounding out the package. It has a unique design that comes in one of two styles, which is complemented by a built-in handle for lugging around.

