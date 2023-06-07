Android 14 Beta 3 for Pixel phones rolling out today, 7a included

Four weeks after the last release at I/O 2023, Google is rolling out Android 14 Beta 3 for Pixel phones today. Google tells us that the Pixel 7a will be eligible, with the factory images or OTA not yet out.

Beta 3 brings the first Platform Stability milestone with APIs (level 34) and system behaviors finalized. Developers are encouraged to start “final testing and development work needed to ensure that a compatible version of your app will be ready for users at the final release to the ecosystem.”

You can submit problems via the Android Beta Feedback app on Pixel devices. Access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker. There’s also the Android Beta community on Reddit.

Android 14 Beta 3 (UPB3) will be available for the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 7a, as well as the Android Emulator.

Most people will be installing via the Android Beta Program, but you can also flash or sideload.

If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 14.

Pixel 7 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 5a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 5: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 4a (5G): Factory Image — OTA