Android 14 Beta 3 brings customizable lockscreen clocks, shortcuts to Pixel

Following the on-stage announcement at I/O 2023, customizable lockscreen clocks and shortcuts are live in Android 14 Beta 3 for Pixel phones.

The UI for Wallpaper & style has been updated with tabs for “Lock Screen” and “Home Screen” at the top. In the first page, you’ll see a “Clock color & size” button below the preview.

There are nine lockscreen clocks in total on Android 14 Beta 3. Seven, which includes the existing one, are just different font options. Additionally, you have “Size” options (Dynamic and Small), while “Color” lets you choose something other than the Dynamic Color palette with an additional adjustment slider offered.

More unique options include a Material You-style analog clock with 3/6/9/12, and one design that has the time in the top-left corner. The day and date are displayed vertically on the left edge next to the current weather condition, and the temperature was on the other side.

Below the wallpaper picker is the ability to choose left and right “Shortcuts.” Options include None, Mute, Do Not Disturb, Wallet, Device control (Home), flashlight, QR code scanner, Camera, and Video Camera, which jumps you directly into that recording mode. To use a shortcut on the lockscreen, you now have to long-press on it, which is good for something like the flashlight.

You also get a toggle for “Show notifications on the Lock Screen” and a link to “More Lock Screen options” in Settings.

In the Home screen tab, you’ll also find the various Dynamic Color options, wallpaper picker, and Themed icons toggle.

Updating…