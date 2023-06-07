 Skip to main content

Here’s everything new in Android 14 Beta 3 [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 7 2023 - 2:55 pm PT
4 Comments

Android 14 Beta 3 for Pixel phones is now available after the last update four weeks ago was somewhat quiet.

We’re diving into all of Android 14 Beta 3’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Beta 2 screenshots appear on the left and Beta32 at the right.

Expect at least three more releases before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones. If you want to quickly install the Android 14 Beta 3 on your compatible Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 14 Developer Preview 1, DP2, Beta 1, and Beta 2.

Updating…

More color in themed icons

Rounded buttons in screenshot preview

‘UpsideDownCake’ to Android 14

Gesture navigation tutorial

‘Touch’ to ‘Tap & click sounds’

More Material You toggles

Customizable lockscreen clocks and shortcuts

