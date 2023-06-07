 Skip to main content

Android 14 Beta 3 adds more color to themed icons, for better or worse

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 7 2023 - 2:46 pm PT
Themed icons are a fun addition to Android’s Material You, and, finally, they’re being adopted by more and more Android apps. In Android 14 Beta 3, themed icons get a rework, though whether or not it’s an upgrade is up in the air.

With this latest beta release, Android’s themed icons get some more color. The backgrounds of each icon have more vibrant colors, while the color of the icon itself is also turned up a bit. The icons do lose a lot of their contrast compared to past versions, though.

Personally, I’ve got mixed feelings about this new look. It feels like it doesn’t fit my wallpaper as well, no matter which color palette I select. The icons also feel less showy and a bit pale, which is a shame. They do look way better in light mode versus dark mode, though, where the color roles are reversed, allowing everything to line up a little better.

Notably, this is the first time that Google has made a major tweak to the look of themed icons since their initial debut. How do you feel about it? Let us know in the comments below.

We’re still digging through Android 14 Beta 3, so stay tuned for more, and get in touch via email or Twitter if you’ve found something we haven’t!

More on Android 14:

