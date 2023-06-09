Deals: ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 hits $325, Bose ANC Headphones 700 $299, Galaxy Watch 4, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by a new all-time low on the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 at $325. You can also enjoy some of the best ANC on the market with an $80 discount on the Bose Headphones 700 to go alongside clearance pricing on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic wearables from $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 drops to new all-time low

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 for $325. Marking one of the first chances to save from its $400 MRSP, today’s offer lands at $75 off. It’s a new all-time low and only the second offer so far at $25 under the original price cut.

Centered around a 12-inch touch screen HD NanoEdge display, this Chromebook lives up to its Flip naming scheme thanks to the ability to convert between a laptop and tablet form factor. There’s a bundled stylus that helps you get even more out of the form factor, which comes powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 820 processor, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. It isn’t the most capable Chromebook out there but provides a solid solution for tackling school work, web browsing, and more.

Bose Headphones 700 deliver some of the best ANC on the market

Amazon now offers the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $299. Down from $379, you’re looking at an $80 discount. This matches the best price of the year and is the lowest in months. It comes within $30 of the all-time low from last holiday season, too, and is matched directly from Bose, as well.

The Bose Headphones 700 might not be the newest pair of headphones on the block, but these still stand up as delivering one of the best distraction-free listening experiences on the market. There are 11 different levels of active noise cancellation at the center of the experience, which pairs with a comfortable over-ear design. Alongside 20-hour battery life, you’ll have the option of both Bluetooth and wired listening to round out the package with onboard Alexa and Assistant control. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic wearables hit best prices yet

Woot is now offering the best price yet on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Marking down the 46mm LTE smartwatch to $180, deliveries will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching in the $300 range these days, you’re looking at a new all-time low, with $120 in savings attached. We last saw an open-box model at $9 less, with today’s offer now looking like an even better value for a new condition release.

Samsung’s now previous-generation fitness tracker arrives as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and is backed by a circular rotating bezel and Wear OS. To complement its 40-hour battery life, there’s a new BioActive sensor, which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance, which can help with the Body Composition monitoring features. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic also delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

If you can live without the more premium stainless steel design found above, Woot also has the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 marked down to $130. This 40mm LTE wearable normally sells for closer to $200 these days and is now landing at the best price to date. We previously saw it at $150, with today’s offer marking the best price to date in the process. It’s just like the lead deal in that this is a previous-generation smartwatch, but there’s a lot to love about the experience for the price.

Sony’s unique LinkBuds/S adapt audio to your surroundings

Amazon is now offering the Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds for $148. Normally fetching $198, you’re looking at the second-best prices of the year at within $5 of the 2023 low. This is the first chance to save since our previous February mention while coming within $20 of the all-time low from last holiday season. Delivering what Sony contends are the world’s smallest and lightest hi-res earbuds with noise cancellation, the brand has packed its Integrated Processor V1 into a refreshed design. Alongside blocking out ambient audio, there’s also 6 hours of battery life that extends by another 20 with the charging case, as well as a new software feature that allows the LinkBuds S to take the wearer’s environment into mind to adjust the listening experience. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well.

Joining the S variety above, Amazon now offers the Sony LinkBuds True Wireless Earbuds for $138 in two colorways. Normally fetching $178, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings and matches the second-best price to date. It’s only the second discount of the year and lands right at our previous mention for the 2023 low.

Taking a hardware approach to the software transparency mode feature, Sony’s new LinkBuds are centered around open ring-style drivers that allow sound to naturally pass through from the outside world. Our hands-on review explores what to expect on that front, though the spoiler is that these are ideal for public transportation commuters and the like. The Sony V1 processor balances the sound profile and rounds out the package alongside 20-hour battery life, IPX4 water resistance, and an ultracompact charging case.

