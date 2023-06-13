Google app reveals Pixel Watch 2 ‘Eos’ code name, suggests similar design

Rumors currently point to Google releasing its second Pixel-branded Wear OS smartwatch this fall, bringing significant internal upgrades. Now, a Google app update reveals an “Eos” code name for Pixel Watch 2 and suggests the design may not change much from last year’s model.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Last month, 9to5Google exclusively reported that Google was preparing to launch a second-generation Pixel Watch to arrive alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. A few days later, leaker Evan Blass shared (albeit with limited context) that this would unsurprisingly be called the “Pixel Watch 2.”

This week, the beta version of the Google Search app was updated (version 14.24) to include new assets related to the upcoming smartwatch.

As part of the update, we learn that the Pixel Watch 2 is being developed under the code name “Eos,” while our team has separately uncovered another code name, “Aurora.” We believe these both refer to the Pixel Watch 2 because, in mythology, Eos (Greek) and Aurora (Roman) are both goddesses of the dawn.

We speculate that the main difference between Eos and Aurora would be the inclusion of cellular connectivity. This pattern would match the two distinct models of the first Pixel Watch, “r11” and “r11btwifi.” (Here, “r11” is short for “Rohan.”)

Most of these first appearances of the Pixel Watch 2 are related to setting up Google Assistant and Voice Match on the device. Notably, Google uses the exact same text and animations (seen below) for the Pixel Watch 2 as are used for last year’s model.

One likely possibility is that Google simply hasn’t updated these assets to reflect the newer hardware. Alternatively, it’s possible (though less likely) that the Pixel Watch 2 is similar enough to last year’s model that the assets could be reused without issue.

We don’t yet know much about the visual design of the Pixel Watch 2, as only internal specs have been leaked thus far. That said, it’s almost a given that Google won’t drastically change the watch’s design, as it would surely want to reuse the premium watch bands that accompanied the first-gen model.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.