Straightforward ‘Pixel Watch 2’ name leaks

When we reported last week that a Pixel Watch 2 is coming with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, we did not know what it would be called. According to a leak this evening, that indeed appears to be the name.

Evan Blass this evening tweeted a screenshot that simply says “Pixel Watch 2.” The reputable leaker presumably caught wind of a retailer, carrier, etc. preparing for the upcoming Google wearable.

Appending a number is not a surprising naming system for Google as seen with Pixel phones, while it also follows Samsung and Apple, though “Series” remains in use. The other possibility could have been “(2nd gen)” as seen with the Nest Hub and Mini, while Google has mostly shied away from the year.

We haven’t been able to report what the feature set is, but the lack of any leaks is somewhat notable in itself. The codename — “Rohan” last year — really should have leaked one way or another by now.

Before the official unveil at I/O last year, there were leaks, including retail/carrier, giving some idea of the design before it was famously left at a restaurant and subjected to a hardware hands-on and AMA. We then reported key specs like the processor and battery life.

In that regard, Google is doing a better job of keeping the Pixel Watch locked down.

If Google teases the Pixel Watch 2 on Wednesday, it would be able to announce the design itself, which is rather rare for the company. Another upside is that it could confirm the same band connection mechanism is in use, which benefits sales of the Metal Links Band whenever that launches this spring.

However, it has to balance that the existing model will be on the market for five more months. For instance, Google is rumored to be offering a Pixel Watch with purchases of the Pixel Fold.

