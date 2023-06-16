Deals: Samsung Galaxy S23 falls to $700, Arlo Assistant Smart Camera $51, more

All of today’s best discounts are now live as we head into the weekend. On tap for this Friday, an all-time low has returned on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 smartphone at $100 off, delivering one of the first chances to save on the latest entry-level handset. It’s joined by a new all-time low on a notable Assistant upgrade, with Arlo’s Essential Indoor Camera dropping down to $51. Then go outfit your everyday carry OtterBox’s 5,000mAh power bank while it’s down to just $12. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Return to all-time low takes $100 off Samsung’s Galaxy S23

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone. Dropping the 128GB 5G handset down to $700 across all four styles, today’s offer takes $100 off the usual $800 price tag in order to mark a return to the all-time low. It’s still one of the only discounts so far since launching back in the beginning of spring too.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphone arrives as its latest entry-level device that still arrives with flagship features in tow. Everything is centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which fits into the handset’s 6.1-inch FHD+ form factor with a 120Hz display. It comes powered by a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, and around back is a triple sensor 50MP camera array to complete the package. We recently saw how this handset squared off against the Pixel 7, with our review taking a deeper dive into the experience.

Arlo’s Essential Indoor Camera drops to new low at $51

Amazon offers the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera for $51. Normally fetching $100, now looking at a new all-time low with nearly 50% in savings attached. This is below our previous mention, with an extra $9 in savings attached too. Outfitting your Alexa or Google Assistant setup with a standalone smart home security camera, Arlo Essential pairs right to your home’s Wi-Fi with an indoor design.

It sports a 1080p sensor and 130-degree field of view and even takes a more privacy-focused stance thanks to a built-in automated shield that covers the camera lens while you’re home for some extra peace of mind. Then other features like support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, night vision, motion alerts, and two-way talk round out the package. Our hands-on review takes a look at how the camera fairs in an Assistant ecosystem.

OtterBox’s 5,000mAh power bank is now down to just $12

If you’re looking for a quick boost of portable power to add to your EDC this summer, Amazon is now offering the 5,000mAh OtterBox Performance Power Bank for $12. Regularly $25 at Amazon and still fetching as much directly from OtterBox, this is 50% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low at $6 under the previous deal.

This power bank carries a pair of 12W outputs, one USB-A and one USB-C, to support a wide range of gear. Alongside the usual OtterBox limited lifetime warranty, it carries a 5,000mAh battery that can provide up to “14 hours of battery for your smartphone” (depending on the model and personal usage, of course). But it will, nonetheless, give you an extra boost throughout the day, on summer vacations, or out in the wilderness, with no outlets in sight.

