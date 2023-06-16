Google says Project Tailwind is getting a new name, early access soon

At I/O 2023 last month, Google previewed “Project Tailwind” as an “AI-first notebook” and early access is now coming “soon” with a new name, too.

Tailwind is a demo of the PaLM API that can help “anyone synthesizing information from many different sources” that they explicitly choose.

For a student, this might include class notes, assignments/essays, and readings stored in Google Drive and then inserted into Tailwind to create a “personalized and private AI model that has expertise in the information that you give it.”

In that case, Tailwind can create a study guide, summarize, or even a reading quiz, with a prompt-based UI letting you do more with the data. The goal is to help you learn faster, and Google imagines it will also be useful for “writers researching an article, or analysts going through earnings calls, or even lawyers preparing for a case.”

Since the start of last month, you’ve been able to join the waitlist for Project Tailwind as part of Google Labs. An update on the landing page says that the team will be “opening up early access to our waitlisted users soon.” You’ll presumably get an email notice when this occurs.

Besides updates to the “early days” experiment, Google says that Project Tailwind will be getting a “new name.” The current one reflects its helpful nature and pushing you forward with a matching blue wind favicon.

