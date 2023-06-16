 Skip to main content

Google says Project Tailwind is getting a new name, early access soon

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 16 2023 - 9:49 am PT
0 Comments

At I/O 2023 last month, Google previewed “Project Tailwind” as an “AI-first notebook” and early access is now coming “soon” with a new name, too.

Tailwind is a demo of the PaLM API that can help “anyone synthesizing information from many different sources” that they explicitly choose. 

For a student, this might include class notes, assignments/essays, and readings stored in Google Drive and then inserted into Tailwind to create a “personalized and private AI model that has expertise in the information that you give it.”

In that case, Tailwind can create a study guide, summarize, or even a reading quiz, with a prompt-based UI letting you do more with the data. The goal is to help you learn faster, and Google imagines it will also be useful for “writers researching an article, or analysts going through earnings calls, or even lawyers preparing for a case.”

Since the start of last month, you’ve been able to join the waitlist for Project Tailwind as part of Google Labs. An update on the landing page says that the team will be “opening up early access to our waitlisted users soon.” You’ll presumably get an email notice when this occurs.

Besides updates to the “early days” experiment, Google says that Project Tailwind will be getting a “new name.” The current one reflects its helpful nature and pushing you forward with a matching blue wind favicon. 

Google Tailwind name

More on Google Labs:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Labs

Google Labs
Project Tailwind

Project Tailwind

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com