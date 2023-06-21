Deals: OnePlus Nord N30 5G bundle now $93 off, Anker Android accessory sale from $14, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by one of the first chances to save on the new OnePlus Nord N30 5G. A new bundle offer takes $93 off the just-released handset at $282, alongside an Anker Android accessory sale from $14. Plus, Spigen’s new Pixel Fold cases see first discounts from $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Just-released OnePlus Nord N30 5G now $93 off

OnePlus is now offering the first chance to save on its all-new Nord N30 5G. The smartphone just launched earlier this month at $300, and now you can bundle the handset with a pair of Nord Buds 2 and a Bumper Case for $282. You’ll have to add the cover to your cart, too, but the earbuds will just automatically show up. Taking $18 off the list price of the smartphone itself, you’re getting an extra $75 of value thrown in too. That saves you $93 overall and delivers the best value yet to bring home the new budget-friendly handset.

The latest OnePlus smartphone arrives with a more affordable twist than your usual flagship. It arrives centered around a Snapdragon 695 chip that’s backed by 8GB of RAM and a 128GB internal SSD. The screen relies on a 6.72-inch 1080p+ LCD panel that’s clocked at 120Hz, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Around back, you’ll find a dual camera setup, with a main 108MP sensor that pairs with a dual-sensor 2MP array for depth capture and macro shots. Showing off its more affordable focus, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Learn all about the new OnePlus Nord N30 over in our launch coverage.

Anker’s latest midweek sale discounts Android gear from $14

Anker is now back today with its latest sale, discounting an assortment of iPhone and Android accessories, workstation upgrades, and everyday carry must-haves. Shipping is free across the board. Last fall, Anker refreshed its charging lineup with a new 30W power adapter. Today we’re finally seeing one of the first chances to save on the new release, with the brand’s official Amazon storefront offering the Anker Nano 3 GaN charger for $18. Down from $23, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save on the entire lineup of styles. That’s 20% off and matching the all-time low for only the second time.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series last fall, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry and packs other features, like Anker’s ActiveShield tech that defends against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more. We previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Spigen’s new Pixel Fold cases see first discounts from $40

Ahead of Google’s new Pixel Fold launching next week, Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is making sure you’re ready to protect the new handset right out of the box with a discount on one of its new covers. The new Spigen Thin Fit Pixel Fold Case now drops down to $40. That’s $5 off the usual $45 going rate at Amazon and marking the first chance to save. Comprised of a two-piece construction as we’ve come to expect from folding smartphone covers, this case protects the back of your handset with a fairly typical design. Then for the exterior screen, there’s a bumper design that also employs the brand’s usual Air Cushion technology to keep your device protected against drops and the like. The cover comes in both black and clear designs, depending on what kind of stylings you’d like to outfit your new smartphone with.

Spigen also has an even more rugged Pixel Fold case that’s now on sale ahead of the smartphone’s launch too. The Slim Armor Pro steps up the protection with an added hinge cover to make for an even more robust accessory. It typically sells for $90 and is now marked down to $80. That’s also $10 off and, while not as good of a discount as the lead deal percentage-wise, is still the first chance to save. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This cover sports an even more rugged design than the lead deal, employing a new foam technology from Spigen in order to offer some extra coverage against drops.

