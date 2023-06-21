 Skip to main content

YouTube TV testing non-sport Multiview steams

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 21 2023 - 12:12 pm PT
1 Comment
youtube tv logo

YouTube TV introduced Multiview in March and is now surfacing new, non-sport-related split screen streams in the Home tab. 

The five brand new Multiview streams will be for news, (general) sports, business news, weather, and Deportes. The news use cases make the most sense, with weather being more or less having a background nature.

They will be available to watch 24/7 rather than being temporary and event-based. This is an expansion beyond the original sporting use case, which started with March Madness and should appear in the “Top Picks for You” carousel.

Multiview supports two streams side-by-side, three (two above and one below), or four in a 2×2 grid. You can switch audio/captions between streams, as well as enter fullscreen mode at any time. 

This is currently rolling out gradually to a “small portion of members” over the summer, and they might not necessarily see all the streams.

In the future, Google said you’ll be able to “customize your own multiview streams,” with YouTube TV gearing up for the NFL season. It could also be coming to the main YouTube app on TVs. 

More on YouTube TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com