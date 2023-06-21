YouTube TV testing non-sport Multiview steams

YouTube TV introduced Multiview in March and is now surfacing new, non-sport-related split screen streams in the Home tab.

The five brand new Multiview streams will be for news, (general) sports, business news, weather, and Deportes. The news use cases make the most sense, with weather being more or less having a background nature.

They will be available to watch 24/7 rather than being temporary and event-based. This is an expansion beyond the original sporting use case, which started with March Madness and should appear in the “Top Picks for You” carousel.

And, we’re ROLLING 🔴🎥



Starting today in the Home tab, a small portion of members will see us testing up to 5 brand new multiview streams that will be available to watch 24/7 across news, sports, business news, weather, and Deportes. pic.twitter.com/wYDPjWWmDz — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) June 21, 2023

Multiview supports two streams side-by-side, three (two above and one below), or four in a 2×2 grid. You can switch audio/captions between streams, as well as enter fullscreen mode at any time.

This is currently rolling out gradually to a “small portion of members” over the summer, and they might not necessarily see all the streams.

In the future, Google said you’ll be able to “customize your own multiview streams,” with YouTube TV gearing up for the NFL season. It could also be coming to the main YouTube app on TVs.

