NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV will offer ‘condensed’ game replays

NFL Sunday Ticket will bring a lot of new features to YouTube and YouTube TV, but one thing coming over from the DirecTV days will be “condensed” replays of games.

When it was on DirecTV, one of the perks of NFL Sunday Ticket was the ability to watch a replay of a specific game without watching the whole thing. Rather, these shorter versions of the game replay would focus on key plays, cutting out views of the crowd or the time in between plays. Often, that would bring the time of the game down to 30-40 minutes from the usual 3 hours that most games usually run for.

As confirmed in a comment on Reddit by a YouTube TV engineer on Sunday, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV will offer similar “condensed” game replays.

There’s absolutely no further context provided by YouTube at this point, but this doesn’t really come as a surprise. YouTube TV is already a popular destination for sports fans for features such as “Key Plays,” which can allow viewers to re-watch important parts of a game they’ve recorded. The only big question is whether or not these replays will be available via YouTube Primetime Channels.

NFL Sunday Ticket goes live on YouTube this September, with a $50 discount available to those who purchase a package early.

