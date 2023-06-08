 Skip to main content

YouTube’s new NFL Sunday Ticket deal will last through the season’s start

Ben Schoon  | Jun 8 2023
NFL Sunday Ticket is coming to YouTube and YouTube TV later this year, and while the best pre-purchase deal may be over, another offer will be in place for a while longer.

Earlier this week saw the end of the $100 discount YouTube and YouTube TV were offering for NFL Sunday Ticket. The hefty early-bird discount was a solid offer, assuming you were all right with not being able to get a refund later on.

Now, though, YouTube has rebooted an NFL Sunday Ticket deal. Viewers are now eligible for a $50 discount on all packages through September 19. That means it will last into the first couple of weeks into the NFL season, which begins September 7.

The new pricing lands as follows:

  • NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV: $299
  • NFL Sunday Ticket + RedZone on YouTube TV: $339
  • NFL Sunday Ticket in YouTube Primetime Channels: $399
  • NFL Sunday Ticket + RedZone in YouTube Primetime Channels: $439

After this offer ends, Sunday Ticket prices will jump back up by $50. Notably, there are still no refunds if you make this early pre-purchase.

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV & NFL Sunday Ticket with NFL RedZone on YouTube TV: $50 off Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV base price. Offer ends 9/19. Terms apply. YouTube TV Subscription auto-renews at the then current seasonal price. Blackout [embargo] restrictions apply. YouTube TV subscription required. No refunds.

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

