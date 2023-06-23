Oppo Find N3 Flip leaks with triple cameras, same outer display

Foldable flip phones have suffered from poor cameras for a while, but it’s an area where Oppo has been making strides. The Find N2 Flip already had a great camera setup, and according to a new leak, the Oppo Find N3 Flip will take things even further.

91Mobiles today published a first look at the Oppo Find N3 Flip, showing the foldable with a design that’s nearly identical to its predecessor. The render is based on an EVT prototype of the device, meaning it might look slightly different by the time the actual release comes around, but this gives us a good idea of the fundamentals Oppo has in place.

Most notable here are two details. For one, Oppo isn’t changing the outer display. The Find N2 Flip made a splash with its tall outer display that was significantly more capable than what was found in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. But, as we brought out in our review, the screen was still quite limited. It’s unclear if that will be changing this time around, but given the Motorola Razr+’s super-capable cover screen, we certainly hope to see an improvement.

Beyond that, and perhaps more impactful, is the camera array on Oppo Find N3 Flip.

Apparently, the device will add a third camera lens, a first for a flip phone foldable. This third sensor is presumably going to be used for improved zoom. It’s claimed that the cameras will match that of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro, which includes a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP telephoto lens.

The rest of the spec sheet, supposedly, will be unchanged or at least very similar to the Find N2 Flip, which certainly isn’t a bad thing.

Oppo generally announces new foldables at the tail end of the year, though the Find N2 Flip launched in February.

