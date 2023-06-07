Galaxy Z Flip 5 outer display will be smaller than the Razr, Xiaomi prepares a flip phone

Samsung’s foldable flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, is approaching its launch with more details coming out, while Xiaomi is also baking its own competition.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 really won’t be all that different

While there are always big hopes for new foldables from Samsung, it sounds like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 won’t be all that different, at least on paper. Tipster Yogesh Brar, who has a decent track record for details like these, says that the Flip 5 will have a new chip and a new outer display, but everything else will be in line with the prior model.

What’s new includes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, as well as teh new cover display which is significantly larger than past models at 3.4-inches across. Notably, that’s smaller than Motorola’s new Razr, with the Razr+ offering a 3.6-inch outer display.

The rest of the specs include a 6.7-inch inner display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, dual 12MP cameras, Android 13, and a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W charging. That’s all effectively identical to the Flip 4, though Brar does mention the price is still $999, which is also unchanged.

The Flip 5 won’t match the Razr+’s display, but it’ll be a lot closer

Xiaomi is preparing a foldable flip phone

Meanwhile, overseas, Xiaomi appears to be preparing its first foldable flip phone. Digital Chat Station says that the company’s “new project” is an “extremely light and thin” flip device. Thus far, Xiaomi has only produced book-style foldables akin to the Galaxy Z Fold series, though Xiaomi’s efforts have earned high praise for an exceptionally thin and refined design in the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2.

Details on when this device could come to market, though, are unknown for the time being.

