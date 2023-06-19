 Skip to main content

Google Pixel Fold gets 50% off deal at AT&T, no trade-in needed

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 19 2023 - 9:01 pm PT
2 Comments
Google Pixel Fold

The Pixel Fold is a pricey smartphone, with an $1,800 price tag for the foldable. But thanks to a deal with AT&T, you can get a Google Pixel Fold for a whopping 50% off and with no big strings attached.

AT&T today announced that the Google Pixel Fold – and the entire Pixel 7 series – will see some major deals and discounts through the carrier’s installment plans. The most notable here is of course the Pixel Fold, which will cost $25/month on AT&T. That comes out to a total cost of roughly $900, or 50% off of the cost of the device.

The big perk here, though, is that there’s no trade-in required for this Pixel Fold deal. Simply buy the phone, and use it on AT&T. It works for both new and existing AT&T customers as well, which just sweetens the pot. We’ve seen some good Pixel Fold deals so far, such as Google Fi’s $1,000 discount, but AT&T’s is by far the easiest and more straightforward.

Beyond that, AT&T also notes that the rest of the Pixel 7 series is also being discounted. Pixel 7a is $2/month (total of $72), Pixel 7 is $5/month ($180), and Pixel 7 Pro is $10/month ($360). Like the Fold, these deals also require no trade-in.

What’s the catch?

Really, there are no strings attached here. The only requirement is that you use an AT&T installment plan and pay for the device through its full term of 36 months. If you want to pay it off early or decide to leave AT&T entirely, you’ll be on the hook for the remaining cost of the device. AT&T is doing the same thing with the new Motorola Razr+.

AT&T doesn’t note how long this deal will be available, so you’ll probably want to get in on it sooner than later. Pre-orders are open now, but a shipping date is unknown – orders have been delayed at the Google Store.

More on Google Pixel Fold:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

AT&T

AT&T
Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.