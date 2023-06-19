Google Pixel Fold gets 50% off deal at AT&T, no trade-in needed

The Pixel Fold is a pricey smartphone, with an $1,800 price tag for the foldable. But thanks to a deal with AT&T, you can get a Google Pixel Fold for a whopping 50% off and with no big strings attached.

AT&T today announced that the Google Pixel Fold – and the entire Pixel 7 series – will see some major deals and discounts through the carrier’s installment plans. The most notable here is of course the Pixel Fold, which will cost $25/month on AT&T. That comes out to a total cost of roughly $900, or 50% off of the cost of the device.

The big perk here, though, is that there’s no trade-in required for this Pixel Fold deal. Simply buy the phone, and use it on AT&T. It works for both new and existing AT&T customers as well, which just sweetens the pot. We’ve seen some good Pixel Fold deals so far, such as Google Fi’s $1,000 discount, but AT&T’s is by far the easiest and more straightforward.

Beyond that, AT&T also notes that the rest of the Pixel 7 series is also being discounted. Pixel 7a is $2/month (total of $72), Pixel 7 is $5/month ($180), and Pixel 7 Pro is $10/month ($360). Like the Fold, these deals also require no trade-in.

What’s the catch?

Really, there are no strings attached here. The only requirement is that you use an AT&T installment plan and pay for the device through its full term of 36 months. If you want to pay it off early or decide to leave AT&T entirely, you’ll be on the hook for the remaining cost of the device. AT&T is doing the same thing with the new Motorola Razr+.

AT&T doesn’t note how long this deal will be available, so you’ll probably want to get in on it sooner than later. Pre-orders are open now, but a shipping date is unknown – orders have been delayed at the Google Store.

