 Skip to main content

Pixel Fold ships early for one buyer [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 24 2023 - 12:11 am PT
1 Comment
Pixel Fold hands-on

The Pixel Fold officially launches on July 27, but one lucky buyer in the UK had their foldable ship rather early.

A Reddit user in the UK on Friday received their Pixel Fold four days early. It comes in a squarish box that is much wider than packaging for any recent Google phone. In fact, the closest comparison is the original Pixel with its sleeve. The four-color ‘G’ and product name appear in the top-left corner, while you get a picture of the back of the device.

The retailer is not named, but the Friday arrival suggests units are in warehouses ready to be shipped. This unit presumably slipped through the date hold and/or was accidentally sent to shipping rather early. (Adding to this is how there were no tracking details sent ahead of time.)

  • Pixel Fold ships early
  • Pixel Fold ships early
  • Pixel Fold ships early
  • Pixel Fold ships early

Credit: u/dawsintron

Of particular note in the first image above is the regulatory marking.

As of today, the earliest Google Store delivery period is August 2-10 in the US. Verizon, which opened orders earlier this week, says it will deliver by July 18. For those that pre-ordered early on, dates are definitely fluctuating. The latest is now the end of next week after previously entering July for those first buyers.

Meanwhile, in Japan, the Pixel Fold’s release date had been delayed from mid to the end of July.

More on Pixel Fold:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com