Pixel Fold ships early for one buyer [Gallery]

The Pixel Fold officially launches on July 27, but one lucky buyer in the UK had their foldable ship rather early.

A Reddit user in the UK on Friday received their Pixel Fold four days early. It comes in a squarish box that is much wider than packaging for any recent Google phone. In fact, the closest comparison is the original Pixel with its sleeve. The four-color ‘G’ and product name appear in the top-left corner, while you get a picture of the back of the device.

The retailer is not named, but the Friday arrival suggests units are in warehouses ready to be shipped. This unit presumably slipped through the date hold and/or was accidentally sent to shipping rather early. (Adding to this is how there were no tracking details sent ahead of time.)

Credit: u/dawsintron

Of particular note in the first image above is the regulatory marking.

As of today, the earliest Google Store delivery period is August 2-10 in the US. Verizon, which opened orders earlier this week, says it will deliver by July 18. For those that pre-ordered early on, dates are definitely fluctuating. The latest is now the end of next week after previously entering July for those first buyers.

Meanwhile, in Japan, the Pixel Fold’s release date had been delayed from mid to the end of July.

