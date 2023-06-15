Pixel Fold ship dates are getting delayed and slipping into July

When the Pixel Fold was announced at I/O 2023, Google said it would be available in June and those that pre-ordered got a precise date. The Google Store now looks to be delaying when the Pixel Fold will ship.

Those that pre-ordered the Pixel Fold on day one from the Google Store originally got a June 26-27 delivery date. At the start of this week, that date slipped to June 28 – July 7 for many, if not all, early buyers. It has since moved to July 5-10 (or 3-7), with Independence Day (observed on Tuesday, July 4) in the US being another factory on shipping. This is contrary to Google’s expectations at the end of last month.

June 27 was the same day that Verizon provided, which noted “wide availability” then, with pre-orders on the carrier not starting until June 20. It will be interesting to see whether any inventory will be available in stores by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, people that ordered later are seeing dates in July and August. If you’re purchasing one just now from the US Google Store, the earliest ship date was July 3-7 earlier this week for the 256B Obsidian model. It has since moved to July 19-27, while Porcelain is August 2-10 with the 512GB black variant seeing an expected delivery period of August 16-24.

If the delay is just over a week, this is not too significant of an issue for Google and could be chalked up to shipping-related delays. It does come as Google in May was hesitant to provide a specific date beyond “next month,” while it was more forthcoming (and precise) with the Pixel Tablet launch on June 20.

Now that some of the earliest ship dates are two weeks out from the original expectation, there could be a broader issue with inventory and availability.

The Pixel Fold will be sold in just four countries: Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, United States. That’s only one more country than previously limited launches (i.e. Pixelbook), with the Pixel Tablet seeing an 11-country launch in comparison.

We’ve reached out to Google for more information.