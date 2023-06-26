Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 brings better performance, faster quick charging to midrange phones

Qualcomm builds on its midrange lineup with a new chip – the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. Made to bring key improvements over last year’s SoC, the 4nm 4 Gen 2 improves photography, brings faster quick charging, and better connectivity in the global market.

Explicitly built to live in midrange devices, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is not meant to be the best system on a chip currently available. Rather, Qualcomm is marketing the chipset as “packed with purpose,” which sets it up as a utilitarian sort of SoC with a powerful modem.

First off, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 packs the company’s Kryo CPU. That CPU clocks in at up to 2.2 GHz and is marketed at a 10% performance increase over the previous generation. Built on a 4nm process, the 4 Gen 2 is the first of the series to be produced on that architecture, with the 4 Gen 1 built at 6nm. The chip contains 2 performance cores and relies on six separate efficiency cores to help streamline processes and conserve battery life.

When the midrange phone that houses the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 does eventually die, Qualcomm offers its Quick Charge 4+ tech to boost charging speeds. That proprietary process boasts a 50% charge in as little as 15 minutes.

As far as display performance goes, devices housing the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 can utilize an FHD+ display clocking in at up to 120Hz. The 4 Gen 2 is also meant to be a little more flexible in terms of connectivity. With an X61 5G Modem-RF system, the chipset supports more frequencies and networks than previous versions, which ensures a broader connection.

Where the 4 Gen 2 seems to truly shine is the improved photography and videography capabilities it brings. The chipset brings faster autofocus and EIS to ensure the process of capturing photos is faster and more reliable. For videos, the 4 Gen 2 utilizes Multi Camera Temporal Filtering for better noise reduction in videos. The chipset looks to support only up to 1080p with a lack of 4K.

Qualcomm notes that the 4 Gen 2 will be rolling out with devices sometime in the second half of 2023. At this point, both Redmi and Vivo are set to adopt the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 in undisclosed devices.