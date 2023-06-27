Telegram, the messaging app, is adding Stories in July

Stories have been a popular way to share moments in your life without those pictures living on in posts forever, and, over the years, they’ve shown up on just about every platform. Now, Telegram, a messaging app, is adding Stories.

Snapchat was the first to really popularize Stories, the 24-hour pictures that users could share with their friends. Instagram also jumped on board, as did Facebook and even Twitter for a brief time.

In a post this week, Telegram founder Paul Du Rove announced that the messaging app would be adding support for Stories starting in July. The feature has apparently been highly requested among the app’s users, and is being built with a focus on privacy, flexibility, and all without taking up too much space in Telegram’s UI.

Notably, WhatsApp also supports Stories, with the feature appearing on the “Status” tab.

Rove also shared a brief preview of what Telegram Stories will look like, with the feature appearing at the top of the mobile app in a condensed UI. Within actual Stories, users can flip through pictures that have been shared and leave reactions or respond with messages. There’s also a dual-camera feature to share both you and your surroundings. Users can also choose to limit Stories to all of your contacts, “close friends,” or a select list of contacts, as well as just leaving the Stories available to anyone who can see your profile.

