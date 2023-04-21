Telegram adds shared chat folders, improved bots

For users who find themselves using Telegram for work, the company is adding a shared folders feature to fix a lot of the invitation woes that exist, specifically, across multiple channels.

Starting today, Telegram users will be able to share chat folders through links to other users. Those chat folders can consist of multiple different chats so that the link shared will allow the recipient to access whichever conversations were specified. This is a great tool for workmates needing to invite new hires or completely set up a new chat system, as a chat folder can have loads of different conversations and one invite gives the receiving user access to all or most of them in one go.

With those shared folders, users that have joined through the original link will see suggestions to join new chats as they become available. This approach takes out the endless cycle of creating new links and sharing them time and time again.

Beyond that, Telegram is also working on better bots. Telegram now hosts seamless web apps that can be launched in any chat. These bots are accessible through private or group chats and can now be used collaboratively. That allows for things like food ordering bots, where each user can select what they want from an ordering app, speeding up the sometimes painful process. This feature going forward will be for both free and Premium users.

The smallest new addition is new custom wallpapers for individual one-on-one chats. In private chats, users can now set a custom wallpaper from their photos. While that isn’t exactly new, those set wallpapers will now be sent as a suggestion to the other user in the chat and on an individual basis, meaning users can have different wallpapers set for each private conversation in Telegram.

These features will be available soon in version 9.6.0 and going forward. While shared folders and the improved wallpapers will be an immediate change, better in-chat bots might take a while as developers work on the newer foundation.