ChromeOS is preparing UI update with rounded corners [Gallery]

Google appears to be preparing a considerable update to ChromeOS which brings support for rounded corners to UI elements throughout the system.

ChromeOS has had the same core look it has today for quite a while now, with minor tweaks arriving here or there. But, soon, ChromeOS may end up getting some of the same UI improvements that Google has been working on for Chrome on other platforms.

Highlighted by @cr_c2cv on Twitter, ChromeOS has added a flag in its latest Canary updates which adds an option for turning on rounded corners throughout the system UI at a granular level.

The flag currently allows for the rounded corners at an 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, or 18 pixel radius. When enabled, rounded corners are applied to system elements such as pop-out windows, and for the full windows themselves, too. It’s a big move from the platform’s current squared-off look. ChromeUnboxed previously spotted some related changes back in March.

This doesn’t really come as a surprise, though. As mentioned, Google is currently working on bringing a redesign to Chrome on Windows, Mac, and other platforms, with rounded corners being among the noticeable changes in the revamp. Our Kyle Bradshaw recently took a dive into what’s going on with that big update.

And, beyond that, rounded corners are becoming ever more common for desktop operating systems. You’ll find them throughout macOS, and Microsoft also went all-in on that look with Windows 11.

It’s not entirely clear when Google intends to bring rounded corners to all ChromeOS users, but it’s likely not being released imminently.

