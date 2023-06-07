Minecraft for Chromebooks officially launches

After launching in early access this March, Minecraft for Chromebooks is officially launching today in a notable boost for the platform’s gaming ambitions.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition — open in the ChromeOS Play Store — on Chromebooks offers cross-play functionality (Microsoft account required) with Android, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Windows. This means unlimited blocks and joint builds in Creative mode, while “you hunt for resources together in Survival mode, crafting tools to fend off danger.”

It includes the Trails & Tales update with “new mobs, new blocks and new items to transform your Overworld and meet a sniffer, brush for pottery shards or adventure for armor trims.”

The new update also comes with new features including the ability to share camel rides with friends and leave each other messages with the new, editable hanging signs.

You also have access to Minecraft Marketplace and the ability to play on Realms.

According to Google, Minecraft is available on “all Chromebooks launched in the last three years,” but there are recommended device specs:

Operating System: ChromeOS 111

System Architecture: 64-bit (x86_64, arm64-v8a)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250C, Intel Celeron N4500, Intel i3-7130U, Mediatek Kompanio 500 (MT8183), Qualcomm SC7180 or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: Minimum of 1 GB game installation, maps, and other files

However, the minimum requirements are:

Operating System: ChromeOS 111

System Architecture: 64-bit (x86_64, arm64-v8a)

Processor: AMD A4-9120C, Intel Celeron N4000, Intel 3865U, Intel i3-7130U, Intel m3-8100Y, Mediatek Kompanio 500 (MT8183), Qualcomm SC7180 or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: Minimum of 1 GB game installation, maps, and other files

In terms of pricing, those that already own the Android version ($6.99) can pay $13 for the Chrome version. Otherwise, it’s $19.99 for the Chromebook and Android bundle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5EeDogskT4

More on Chromebooks