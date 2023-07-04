 Skip to main content

TicWatch Pro 5 update brings Wear OS 3 bug fixes, OLED improvements, more

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 4 2023 - 8:40 am PT
Wear OS’ battery champ returned last month with the debut of the TicWatch Pro 5, and now that smartwatch is getting one of its first updates.

Rolled out over the past several days, the RMDB.230615.003 update for TicWatch 5 Pro is the second update since the smartwatch’s release, and likely the first big update that early buyers are actually noticing.

The update, which had its changelog posted to Reddit, brings a handful of improvements throughout, including a new security patch to the July 2023 patch. Google’s Pixel Watch doesn’t even have that yet. Mobvoi explains that the update also brings a bunch of fixes and improvements. That includes:

  • Enhance the vibration intensity of notifications to make them more noticeable
  • Allow the alarms to function even when the device is locked, particularly after exiting Essential mode
  • Improve the responsiveness of the OLED screen by increasing the speed of ‘Tilt to wake up’ feature

Mobvoi adds that the update brings general stability improvements to “minimize any potential issues or glitches.” Beyond that, though, there are a fix specific bug fixes which include:

  • Resolved an issue where the audio might not be heard by the other party during calls on certain devices.
  • Fixed a bug that caused difficulties in customizing pictures while using the Image watchface.
  • Addressed several issues that could lead to the TicHealth app crashing unexpectedly.
  • Corrected a problem where the heart rate measurement occasionally displayed an incorrect off-wrist prompt.
  • Resolved various other bugs and issues to improve overall performance and user experience.

The update should already be available for all users as of July 1. TicWatch Pro 5 is available now for $349, and you can read our full review now as well.

