Google Assistant finally expands Wear OS 3 support to Fossil smartwatches

Wear OS 3 comes with a whole host of upgrades, but it also led to the removal of Google Assistant for some smartwatches such as those sold by Fossil. Months later, though, the Assistant is finally expanding.

The Wear OS 3 upgrade first made its way to Fossil smartwatches last October, with the notable removal of Google Assistant (and Google Fit) for the Gen 6 watches that were being updated. It’s a removal that was mirrored across other products, with TicWatch Pro 5 and the Montblanc Summit 3 that both launched with Wear OS 3 also lacking the Assistant. So far, the feature has only been supported on Pixel Watch and Samsung’s Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch models.

Finally, though, that’s changing.

In an update released this week, Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches with Wear OS 3 are getting Google Assistant. The update was first spotted by Droid-Life, and has since been confirmed by some Fossil Gen 6 owners who have received the update. There’s no download needed after installing the update, as Assistant is pre-loaded.

It appears that the Assistant now on Fossil watches is the same one found on Google’s Pixel Watch and Samsung watches, and that’s good news as it’s faster and more capable than the one that was used on Wear OS 2.

Hopefully this expansion sets the stage for Assistant to make its way to the rest of the Wear OS 3 ecosystem.

More on Wear OS: