 Skip to main content

Google Assistant finally expands Wear OS 3 support to Fossil smartwatches

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 22 2023 - 8:01 am PT
0 Comments
fossil gen 6 wellness edition wear os 3

Wear OS 3 comes with a whole host of upgrades, but it also led to the removal of Google Assistant for some smartwatches such as those sold by Fossil. Months later, though, the Assistant is finally expanding.

The Wear OS 3 upgrade first made its way to Fossil smartwatches last October, with the notable removal of Google Assistant (and Google Fit) for the Gen 6 watches that were being updated. It’s a removal that was mirrored across other products, with TicWatch Pro 5 and the Montblanc Summit 3 that both launched with Wear OS 3 also lacking the Assistant. So far, the feature has only been supported on Pixel Watch and Samsung’s Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch models.

Finally, though, that’s changing.

In an update released this week, Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches with Wear OS 3 are getting Google Assistant. The update was first spotted by Droid-Life, and has since been confirmed by some Fossil Gen 6 owners who have received the update. There’s no download needed after installing the update, as Assistant is pre-loaded.

It appears that the Assistant now on Fossil watches is the same one found on Google’s Pixel Watch and Samsung watches, and that’s good news as it’s faster and more capable than the one that was used on Wear OS 2.

Image: u/LividCoffee125

Hopefully this expansion sets the stage for Assistant to make its way to the rest of the Wear OS 3 ecosystem.

More on Wear OS:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is…
Fossil

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.