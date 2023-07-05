 Skip to main content

Pixel Tablet July 2023 update rolling out with two fixes

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 5 2023 - 1:12 pm PT
2 Comments

With tablets, Google now has a third Pixel form factor following phones and watches. The Android 13 July 2023 security patch is rolling out today as the first monthly update for the Pixel Tablet.

The Pixel Tablet is now on the July 5, 2023 security patch level. TQ3A.230705.001.B4 is the build number with no carrier/regional variants given the Wi-Fi nature of this device. It will get three years of Android version updates followed by two years of security patches. Today’s on-device OTA comes in at just 23.27MB.

There are 26 security issues resolved in the Android 13 July patch dated 2023-07-01 and 20 for 2023-07-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 26 additional security fixes.

Google’s changelog says that the July 2023 update addresses the following Pixel Tablet issues:

Battery & Charging

  • General improvements for charging, battery usage or thermal performance in certain conditions

User Interface

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen notification text to display behind unlock UI elements

More on Pixel Tablet:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android 13

Android 13
Android security patch

Android security patch
Google Pixel Tablet

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com