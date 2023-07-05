Pixel Tablet July 2023 update rolling out with two fixes

With tablets, Google now has a third Pixel form factor following phones and watches. The Android 13 July 2023 security patch is rolling out today as the first monthly update for the Pixel Tablet.

The Pixel Tablet is now on the July 5, 2023 security patch level. TQ3A.230705.001.B4 is the build number with no carrier/regional variants given the Wi-Fi nature of this device. It will get three years of Android version updates followed by two years of security patches. Today’s on-device OTA comes in at just 23.27MB.

There are 26 security issues resolved in the Android 13 July patch dated 2023-07-01 and 20 for 2023-07-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 26 additional security fixes.

Google’s changelog says that the July 2023 update addresses the following Pixel Tablet issues:

Battery & Charging

General improvements for charging, battery usage or thermal performance in certain conditions

User Interface

Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen notification text to display behind unlock UI elements

