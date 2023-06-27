How to choose the right stylus for the Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet was designed with USI 2.0 support, though it doesn’t come with its own stylus. This guide will help you find a stylus that actually works with Google’s latest Android tablet.

Styli have been around for what feels like forever. The idea of being able to use a pen-like tool to write digital script on a tablet is nothing new. What is new is the standard that these pens run by, which allows for better touch recognition and data transfer, as well as the ability to charge wirelessly via NFC.

As for the Pixel Tablet itself, the Android device does not have a dedicated space for a stylus to charge, nor does it come with one in the box. Google doesn’t manufacture a stylus specifically for the Pixel Tablet, so finding a third-party stylus is key.

On the software side, the Pixel Tablet is perfectly capable of accepting input from USI pens in drawing or writing apps. They can also be used for general navigation throughout the tablet. For a lot of users, using a stylus is preferable.

What kind of stylus can I use?

The only requirement in place for a Pixel tablet stylus is that it should comply with USI 2.0 standards. The Pixel tablet doesn’t support USI 1.0, as backward compatibility isn’t possible.

With that requirement in mind, there are a couple of options out there that will offer a good experience.

The fact of the matter is that many USI pens out there are built to be somewhat universal, which means a dedicated stylus experience just won’t be the case when using the Pixel Tablet.

Will Google offer its own stylus or pen?

At launch, the Pixel Tablet had no official pen options to accompany it, even for purchase. Google hasn’t specified if a pen option will be available in the future, but recent discoveries suggest that the company is actually developing a Made by Google pen. If Google’s tablet were to come with an OEM option that offered proprietary features, that’d likely be the best option.

It’s unclear when, if ever, these options will come to fruition, but the possibility is very much there. In the meantime, third-party options are the only ones.

As it stands, any USI 2.0 compatible stylus will work with the Pixel Tablet just fine. Adding a stylus will give you access to a whole new side of the Pixel Tablet, which is never a bad thing. While an official option is not yet available, there are fully competent pens on the market.