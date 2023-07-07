Deals: Fitbit Sense 2 hits $230, Lenovo Gaming Chromebook $70 off, more

All of the week’s best discounts now come to a close, as we’re tracking Friday’s best price cuts courtesy of 9to5Toys. On tap today, the new Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch lands at the second-best price yet of $230. Joined by one of the first chances to save on Lenovo’s latest IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook at $500. And then, if you need an everyday carry upgrade, just $13 scores you an all-time low on this 20W USB-C GaN charger from UGREEN. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $70 on Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch at second-best prices yet

Offering some of the best prices to date, Amazon is now rolling out discounts to the latest Fitbit Sense 2. The flagship smartwatch has been largely trending at $300 since its debut last fall, with only the occasional discount here and there to walk away without paying full price. Today, we’re tracking one of the most enticing yet, as all three styles of the Fitbit Sense 2 drop to $229.95 shipped. That’s $70 off and landing within $1 of the all-time low, though two of the styles were last seen at $240, so the best prices yet do land on some of the lineups.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor, which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still six-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Lenovo’s latest IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook hits $500

One of the best prices yet is landing on the new Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook to end the workweek. Courtesy of Amazon, the recently-released Chromebook is now resting at $499.99 shipped. While it originally sold for $700, we’ve more recently been tracking it at $570. Today’s offer is now $70 under our previous mention and lands at the second-best price yet. It comes within $20 of the all-time low, for comparison. Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook arrives with a cloud gaming-focused feature set that comes powered by an Intel Iris XE graphics card. That drives the 16-inch 1440p display, which comes backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. Its i5 processor is more than capable to handle more than just gaming, and the Wi-Fi 6E support enables speedy networking to go alongside its multitasking-ready 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard SSD storage. We take a closer look at how that cloud gaming experience stacks up in our hands-on review.

Just $13 scores you an all-time low on this 20W USB-C GaN charger

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Nexode 20W USB-C Charger for $13. Normally fetching $17, you’re looking at a new all-time low. This 25% price cut lands as one of the first chances to save while beating our previous mention by $2. As one of the most affordable USB-C chargers of this caliber on the market from a trusted brand, this UGREEN Nexode wall adapter sports a single port design. It can dish out 20W of power to a connected iPhone or Android smartphone from its GaN circuitry, which explains its pint-size build. Despite having a folding AC prong form-factor, this will still fit in the palm of your hand with a compact build that won’t take up much room in your everyday carry.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Ninja Smart Double Oven makes weeknight meals quick and easy [Video]

Review: Insta360 Go 3 brings more action and a higher price to its fun-size camera [Video]

Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]