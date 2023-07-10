Pixel 7a drops to $449 in Monday’s best deals, OnePlus 11 $100 off, Nest Cams from $70, more

The early Prime Day discounts are beginning to pour in from 9to5Toys, with some all-time lows live to start the week. The second-ever cash discount has dropped Pixel 7a down to $449 to go alongside much of the same best price ever status landing on the OnePlus 11 5G at $100 off. Plus, an assortment of Google Nest Cams now start at $70. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 7a lands at $449 all-time low with second-ever cash discount

Google’s latest budget-friendly handset just launched earlier this spring, with only a couple of discounts here and there to follow. Now marking only the second chance to actually save some cash, Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 7a for $449 when you bring home the 128GB model in one of three colors. Down from $499, you’re looking at a $50 discount that leads to a match of the all-time low set back in the beginning of May just once before. There have been a handful of gift card bundles which matched today’s value, but this is a rare chance to actually knock some cash off the MSRP.

Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. This time around, we’ve found that the Pixel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package. We just reviewed the device and walked away quite impressed.

If the more budget-friendly feature set of the A series model above aren’t quite what you’re looking for from a daily driver, the savings today continue over to the other counterpart of Google’s latest devices. Right now, Google Pixel 7 5G starts at $499 for the 128GB capacity in several colorways. With $100 in savings attached, this is the first chance to save in several months and matching the second-best discount to date. The 256GB capacity is also on sale at $100 off too.

Pixel 7 arrives with much of the same enhancements as its larger counterpart, just in a more compact build that comes centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display with faster 90Hz refresh rate and 1,400-nit peak brightness. There’s much of the same Tensor G2 performance, as well as a dual sensor rear camera array that comes outfitted into a refreshed design.

Featured Deal: Roborock’s models are one of the best choices for those looking for a robot vacuum or mop. Around Prime Day, the company is bringing the best discounts for some of its newest and more popular products. Now’s your chance to score an autonomous cleaning solution in plenty of different form factors, including high-end solutions and more affordable offerings.

Earlier today, we saw the latest Google smartphones get in on the early Prime Day discounts, and now the savings carry over to the most recent debuts from OnePlus. Seeing only its third-ever cash discount, the new OnePlus 11 5G is now landing at $700. Slashing $100 when you score the elevated 256GB model, today’s price cut makes this the same price as the standard 128GB model. It’s down from $800 for the first time since March and is matching the all-time low.

Everything with the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is nowhere to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package you can read in our launch coverage over at 9to5Google. I’ve personally been using this smartphone for the past few weeks and have been loving the taller screen aspect ratio and premium build.

New 2023 lows arrive on Google’s latest Nest Cams from $70

Prime Day discounts are rolling out early for the 2023 festivities, and almost the entire lineup of Google’s latest smart home cameras are now getting in on the markdowns. Including offerings for all around your property – both inside and out – the savings today all kick off with the latest Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $120. This is delivering a new all-time low from the usual $180 going rate, amounting to $60 in savings. It beats our previous mention by $10 and is landing as the best we’ve seen. Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 1080p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with 3 hours of local event video history recording. Get a closer look at all of the intricacies in our hands-on review. Shop everything from $70 right here.

