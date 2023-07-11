Google Store summer deals boost old Pixel flagship trade-ins for 7 and 7 Pro

In time for Amazon Prime Day, the US Google Store is kicking off summer discounts and savings. Boosted trade-ins when buying a Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are of particular note.
For the next week, the Google Store is taking $100 off the Pixel 7 (now from $499) and 7 Pro ($799+). This is coupled with boosted trade-ins that are particular catered towards past Pixel flagships (lowest storage tier shown below):
|Towards Pixel 7 Pro
|Pixel 7
|Pixel 7a
|Trade-in Pixel 7 Pro
|$380
|$380
|$380
|Pixel 7
|$295
|$295
|$295
|Pixel 6a
|$175
|$175
|$175
|Pixel 6 Pro
|$370
|$340
|$202
|Pixel 6
|$320
|$320
|$145
|Pixel 5a
|$170
|$170
|$170
|Pixel 5
|$315
|$315
|$128
|Pixel 4a 5G
|$155
|$155
|$155
|Pixel 4a
|$165
|$165
|$165
|Pixel 4 XL
|$235
|$235
|$53
|Pixel 4
|$233
|$233
|$37
Trading in a Pixel 5, 6, or 6 Pro nets the best deals, while it’s also slightly elevated for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. The Pixel 5 trade-in price is particularly notable as that phone will get its last guaranteed update in October.
Coupled with the $100 discount, which ends July 18, we’re approaching holiday discounts. Amazon is also discounting the Pixel 7 to $499, but has a particularly deep $250 discount on the Pixel 7 Pro. (The Pixel 7a is $50 off at both the Google Store and Amazon.)
Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch is $80 off for the LTE model (to $319.99) or $70 for the Wi-Fi variant ($279.99) at the Google Store. Amazon has deeper discounts: $110 and $100 off, respectively.
Other notable Google Store Summer savings on the visually refreshed Offers page:
- $20 off Pixel Stand to $59.99: Google Store | Amazon
- $30 off Nest Cam (wired) to $69.99: Google Store | Amazon
- $50 off Pixel Buds Pro to $149.99: Google Store | Amazon ($61 off)
- $60 off Nest Cam (battery) to $119.99: Google Store | Amazon
- $60 off Nest Doorbell (battery) to $119.99: Google Store | Amazon
- $80 off Nest Wifi Pro 2-pack to $219.99: Google Store | Amazon
- $100 off Nest Wifi Pro 3-pack to $299.99: Google Store | Amazon
