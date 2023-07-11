Google Store summer deals boost old Pixel flagship trade-ins for 7 and 7 Pro

In time for Amazon Prime Day, the US Google Store is kicking off summer discounts and savings. Boosted trade-ins when buying a Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are of particular note.

For the next week, the Google Store is taking $100 off the Pixel 7 (now from $499) and 7 Pro ($799+). This is coupled with boosted trade-ins that are particular catered towards past Pixel flagships (lowest storage tier shown below):

Towards Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 7 Pixel 7a Trade-in Pixel 7 Pro $380 $380 $380 Pixel 7 $295 $295 $295 Pixel 6a $175 $175 $175 Pixel 6 Pro $370 $340 $202 Pixel 6 $320 $320 $145 Pixel 5a $170 $170 $170 Pixel 5 $315 $315 $128 Pixel 4a 5G $155 $155 $155 Pixel 4a $165 $165 $165 Pixel 4 XL $235 $235 $53 Pixel 4 $233 $233 $37

Trading in a Pixel 5, 6, or 6 Pro nets the best deals, while it’s also slightly elevated for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. The Pixel 5 trade-in price is particularly notable as that phone will get its last guaranteed update in October.

Coupled with the $100 discount, which ends July 18, we’re approaching holiday discounts. Amazon is also discounting the Pixel 7 to $499, but has a particularly deep $250 discount on the Pixel 7 Pro. (The Pixel 7a is $50 off at both the Google Store and Amazon.)

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch is $80 off for the LTE model (to $319.99) or $70 for the Wi-Fi variant ($279.99) at the Google Store. Amazon has deeper discounts: $110 and $100 off, respectively.

Other notable Google Store Summer savings on the visually refreshed Offers page: