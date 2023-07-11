 Skip to main content

Google Store summer deals boost old Pixel flagship trade-ins for 7 and 7 Pro

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 11 2023 - 4:45 am PT
1 Comment
Google Store Summer savings

In time for Amazon Prime Day, the US Google Store is kicking off summer discounts and savings. Boosted trade-ins when buying a Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are of particular note.

For the next week, the Google Store is taking $100 off the Pixel 7 (now from $499) and 7 Pro ($799+). This is coupled with boosted trade-ins that are particular catered towards past Pixel flagships (lowest storage tier shown below):

Towards Pixel 7 ProPixel 7Pixel 7a
Trade-in Pixel 7 Pro$380$380$380
Pixel 7$295$295$295
Pixel 6a$175$175$175
Pixel 6 Pro$370$340$202
Pixel 6$320$320$145
Pixel 5a$170$170$170
Pixel 5$315$315$128
Pixel 4a 5G$155$155$155
Pixel 4a$165$165$165
Pixel 4 XL$235$235$53
Pixel 4$233$233$37

Trading in a Pixel 5, 6, or 6 Pro nets the best deals, while it’s also slightly elevated for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. The Pixel 5 trade-in price is particularly notable as that phone will get its last guaranteed update in October. 

Coupled with the $100 discount, which ends July 18, we’re approaching holiday discounts. Amazon is also discounting the Pixel 7 to $499, but has a particularly deep $250 discount on the Pixel 7 Pro. (The Pixel 7a is $50 off at both the Google Store and Amazon.)

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch is $80 off for the LTE model (to $319.99) or $70 for the Wi-Fi variant ($279.99) at the Google Store. Amazon has deeper discounts: $110 and $100 off, respectively. 

Other notable Google Store Summer savings on the visually refreshed Offers page:

