Deals: OnePlus Pad bundle $150 off, Motorola razr+ first discount, Beats Studio Buds+ $150, more

All of today’s best deals are now live to follow up the Prime Day festivities from earlier in the week. Still dishing out some notable offers, 9to5Toys is back to share one of the first offers on the new OnePlus Pad with a bundled magnetic keyboard at $150 off. Speaking of first discounts, Motorola’s new razr+ folding smartphone is down to $900 to go alongside the new Beats Studio Buds+ with that slick transparent design at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Just-released OnePlus Pad includes bundled magnetic keyboard

This summer has been all about the rebirth of Android tablets, and the new OnePlus Pad helps lead the charge. While Prime Day came and went without a chance to save on the new release, OnePlus is now looking to follow up the summer shopping event with the chance to score its new OnePlus Pad with a Magnetic Keyboard for $480. Normally that’s what you would pay for just the tablet, with the added keyboard bringing an extra $150 in savings into the picture. The accessory will automatically be added to your cart.

The new OnePlus Pad has been deemed a pretty good Android tablet by our hands-on review, and now it’s seeing the first chance to save. This bundle gets you the brand’s latest debut which comes centered around an 11.61-inch panel with 144Hz refresh rate. It’s all powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which for all intents and purposes is comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that many of you will actually be familar with. It comes backed by 128GB of SSD storage, as well as 8GB of memory.

Part of today’s promotion also lets you score another one of the new OnePlus Pad accessories for less than retail. The OnePlus Stylo improves the drawing, note-taking, and all-around experience with a stylus design that normally sells for $100. But right now when you buy the OnePlus Pad, you can drop the price down to $50. Just add the stylus to your cart for the price to drop alongside the lead deal. That helps you get a complete Android tablet package worth $730 for just $530.

The battery-powered stylus connects via Bluetooth and magnetically attaches to the top of the tablet much like we’ve seen from Apple’s iPads. There’s built-in tap gestures for switching between pen and eraser functions, with a 2ms latency being paired with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Motorola’s new razr+ folding smartphone sees first discount

While just about every other Android smartphone has gone on sale for Prime Day, it’s time for the latest and greatest from Motorola to take the stage. The new Motorola razr+ was just revealed last month, and now it’s on sale for the very first time. Open to all shoppers – not just Prime – the new foldable sells for $900. Down from $1,000, you’re looking at the only chance so far to save. Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola.

Featured Deal: Roborock’s models are one of the best choices for those looking for a robot vacuum or mop. Around Prime Day, the company is bringing the best discounts for some of its newest and more popular products. Now’s your chance to score an autonomous cleaning solution in plenty of different form-factors, including high-end solutions and more affordable offerings.

Beats Studio Buds+ see first discount to $150

Amazon now offers a collection of the best prices this year on Beats earbuds and headphones. With free shipping across the board, you’re now most notably looking at the very first chance to save on the all-new Beats Studio Buds+. Arriving with that eye-catching transparent plastic design, you can now bring home the just-released earbuds for $150. There are two other styles available, too.

Down from $170, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings alongside being a new all-time low. It’s the first chance to save period, too. Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May and arrive as the latest listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and the slick designed build. There’s 36 hours of listening for good measure, and everything else you can read about in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Ninja Smart Double Oven makes weeknight meals quick and easy [Video]

Review: Insta360 Go 3 brings more action and a higher price to its fun-size camera [Video]

Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]