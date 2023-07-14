Answering your Nothing Phone (2) questions: Haptics, hardware, Verizon support, and more

The Nothing Phone (2) just launched this week. It’s a great phone but with every new launch, there are plenty of questions. Below are a few of the best questions I’ve found from the 9to5Google comments on the Phone (2) with answers after two weeks of use.

Feel free to post more questions in the comments, and we’ll do our best to answer them as we see them!

Does it feel better in the hand than the previous phone? I tried a Phone 1 and it was so uncomfortable for me. The thickness of the phone and the flat sharp sides – I went back to my pixel. I’m hoping for a thinner device at the very least Nation Harris

Yeah, it feels significantly better in hand. The frame is thinner now, and the slight curve to the back glass makes it feel better. There’s also less of that hollow feeling that Phone (1) had in the back, which is nice. It feels significantly more premium.

Will this phone work with Verizon? I know Verizon is usually a more difficult carrier to be compatible with. Extreme Gamer1212

Nothing told me that this phone isn’t officially certified for Verizon, but is for AT&T and T-Mobile. I’ve been using it on T-Mobile with no problems and our Ben Schoon has been using it on Google Fi. That being said, it will probably work with Verizon, it does have the needed hardware, but it might take a few phone calls for activation and there are no guarantees it will work. I wouldn’t recommend using with Verizon at all, but if you do try it, be prepared for a headache before possible success.

Are the haptics/vibration motor better than phone 1? That was the biggest downside for me. landy

I would say the haptics are about the same as the Phone (1). Neither of them are particularly great, which is interesting given OnePlus under Carl spent so much time focusing on the newer and higher quality haptics. Phone (2) doesn’t compare to OnePlus 11, Pixel 7 Pro, or iPhone in terms of haptics but aren’t bad. Fully mediocre.

Wasn’t this phone supposed to be offered by US carrier? Or is that not the plan anymore? Efrain Flores

The Phone (2) is not offered on any US carrier or through any retailer officially. Nothing did tell me they didn’t have anything to announce at this time, which implies it could change in the future, but I highly doubt it. Nothing will only be selling the Phone (2) through nothing.tech. Usually some resellers will buy units in bulk and sell on places like Amazon, but that is not through Nothing. I would generally advise to avoid those as well. I’ve had some issues with resellers getting European, Chinese, or Indian units cheaper and reselling for a profit and having messed up software.



It might be a pain, but stick with nothing.tech. Hopefully we’ll see more options in the future.

As someone looking to move from a Pixel 6, would you say this is a good upgrade? Ben Watson

Absolutely, yes. The hardware on Phone (2) is better than Pixel 6, and it feels more premium. You miss out on a lot of the features that give Pixel its charm, though. The cameras will be better on Pixel 6, software updates will get pushed out faster, if you break it you can go to any uBreakiFix to get it repaired. It’s a good upgrade in terms of chip, display, and looks, but in the overall experience, I’d say a downgrade or at least side-grade.

How are the speakers on the Phone (2)?

The speakers are what I’d consider just alright. There isn’t much bass, they don’t feel rich or full, but they are okay. It’s more or less what I would expect from a $600 phone, and that’s alright. There is no Dolby Atmos which I feel like hurts it a bit, but at the same time that’s generally reserved for higher end devices.

I do think the microphone isn’t that great, but very few manufacturers outside of Huawei, Apple, and Samsung include a really outstanding microphone.

What DRM does the Phone (2) have, does it support HDR in Netflix?

The Phone (2) has Widevine L1 certification, so you should be able so stream full resolution video in apps that require it. As for HDR, most apps that don’t require certification should work. Netflix, unfortunately, is not one of those apps. In order to stream HDR content in Netflix the OEM needs to work with Netflix on support. Nothing didn’t do it for Phone (2), but there is always a chance it happens in the future with an update.

Is the battery life really that great?

Yes.

The Nothing Phone (2) is a great phone, even if it’s a bit basic. Hopefully these questions and answers will help provide some more context and information around the phone.

The Nothing Phone (2) is available on nothing.tech right now for $599 and starts shipping July 17th.

