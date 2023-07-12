Nothing Phone (2) gets quiet torture test

The Nothing Phone (2) is finally here, after what feels like a very recent Nothing Phone (1) unveiling. To quell any concerns about durability or build quality, the Nothing Phone (2) has already gone through it’s very own durability test.

The Nothing Phone (2) builds off of its predecessor with a couple of key changes. This go around, the Phone (2) packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and a newer version of Nothing’s Android skin. This variation offers a more proprietary software design over the version spearheaded by the Phone (1).

As for the build, not much has changed other than the density of LEDs found in the “Glyph” array on the back of the device. In a narration-absent durability test, Zack from JerryRigEverything takes metal to metal and puts the Nothing Phone (2) through its paces.

The first round often consists of a screen hardness test, and this clip is no different. With the included screen protector installed, the Nothing Phone (2) sees a durability rating of up to #2, which is quite soft. Without that protector, the glass hidden underneath can handle up to a #7 hardness, with scratches appearing at #6.

Beyond that, the Phone (2) body is roughed up a bit in the test. The chassis is made from recycled aluminum and the frame itself is aluminum of some sort as well. With that, scratches are unavoidable as aluminum is a very soft and workable material. The Nothing Phone (2) sports bare sides, which means scratches are even easier to obtain. The volume rocker and power button are both a little harder to strip, though it’s unknown what material those are made of.

One of the more impressive results is the persistence of the fingerprint sensor, even when reading through a heavily scratched glass panel. The video showcases a freshly programmed fingerprint scan through the clean glass and then a flurry of marks made right over the sensor. Even still, the reader sensed the correct identity without issue. Of course, depending on the quality for the sensor, this could speak to how ineffective the fingerprint reader actually is at preventing unwanted unlocks.

The last of the gauntlet is the bend test. Generally speaking, most single-screen devices pass the test with some other foldables not being so fortunate. The Phone (2) takes a lot to bend – much more than you’re likely to put the phone through. That being said, the antenna rings are weak spots, with the Nothing Phone (2) bending a bit toward the end of the test. Overall, a very stable phone.

In all, the Nothing Phone (2) doesn’t offer a huge improvement over the inaugural design, however, it proves to be a physically sound device that still holds up as one of the best-looking Android phones on the market today.

