Nothing Phone (2) gets launch day update with camera improvements, fixes

The Nothing Phone (2) launched this week and, as the first customers already have their phones, the first update is now rolling out.

An update to Nothing OS 2.0 is rolling out to those who already have a Phone (2) with a handful of improvements and fixes. The update, which weighs in at around 3GB, primarily includes improvements to the camera.

Camera upgrades include 2x zoom while using portrait mode, a Nothing watermark, better HDR, better clarity between 4x and 10x zoom, improved camera quality in third-party apps, reduced shutter lag, better video stabilization, and motion capture while shooting at 50MP. The camera experience on Nothing Phone (2) was already quite good before this update, but improvements are always nice to see.

Beyond that, assorted improvements include:

Improved battery and charging performance in extreme conditions

Improved the consistency of wireless charging and Battery Share

Improved Face Unlock and fingerprint sensor performance

Regulated system sounds volume across the board

Optimized Essential Notification and other Glyph interface logic

Improved network stability

Resolved Quick Settings expansion issue

Resolved NFC related issue

And, as usual, there are some assorted bug fixes. The update is still based on the June 2023 security patch.

If you just ordered a Nothing Phone (2), this update will likely be waiting for you when you set up the device.

Much of this changelog refers to Nothing OS 2.0 in general, not just this update

More on Nothing: