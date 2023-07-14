Google’s Gmailify sync for 3rd-party email facing issues

Google introduced Gmailify in 2016 so that you could use Gmail features like spam filtering and inbox organization with a third-party account, but that integration is currently down.

Gmailify means that Yahoo, AOL, Outlook, Hotmail, and select non-Gmail accounts will benefit from Google features like: Spam protection, Better mail notifications on mobile, Automatic email sorting (Social, Updates, Promotions), and faster search. Emails will appear in both the Gmail web and mobile apps.

Over the past week, many users across various third-party email accounts have found Gmailify to be frozen and not syncing properly. Namely, sync occurs very infrequently with periods ranging from once a day to only every few hours.

Relinking the account does not permanently resolve the issue, with hundreds of reports across various channels. A support thread on the Gmail Help forum includes a response from a Product Expert that says the problem with Gmailify is a “known issue and has already been escalated to the team at Google.”

This is a known issue and has already been escalated to the team at Google. Currently, we are awaiting a word back from the team. I have added this thread to the escalation and shall post an update once I receive it from the concerned team.

This was four days ago, and there’s no update yet. Meanwhile, this issue is not listed on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard.

We’ve reached out to Google for more information.

More on Gmail:

Thanks Kevin