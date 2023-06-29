 Skip to main content

Gmail for Android brings back the red notification icon

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 29 2023 - 9:43 pm PT
0 Comments

A week after the original change, a new update to Gmail for Android drops the Dynamic Color theming of the notification app icon for the classic red.

Version 2023.06.11.x is rolling out on Thursday evening and simply brings back the red Gmail icon in notifications. The change last week technically conformed to the latest Material You look, but most people found it annoying.

It made email alerts stand out less in the notification shade, and Google must have received enough feedback about it. Given Gmail’s importance, this exception to the design language was more than justified. This update is rolling out now via the Play Store.

Meanwhile, on the design front, we’re waiting for Gmail to adopt a navigation rail on large screen devices. It’s not yet live on the Pixel Tablet as of this release.

Amusingly, this change comes as Google Play is getting ready to add full Dynamic Color theming across the app. 

Gmail red

