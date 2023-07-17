Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro land at new 2023 low of $188, SanDisk microSD cards, more

All of today’s best deals are now live, with 9to5Toys delivering a fresh batch of markdowns for Monday. On tap today, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro land at new best price of the year at $188. It’s joined by a collection of Android-ready SanDisk Extreme microSD cards with 190MB/s speeds from $11, as well as some all-time lows on DJI Avata FPV drones. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro land at new best price of the year

Following the lack of any special savings last week for Prime Day, Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Now arriving in all three colors at $188, today’s offer lands with $42 in savings attached from the usual $230 going rate. This has been one of the only chances to save in 2023 so far, and is now landing at the best price the year. It’s $2 under our previous mention, too. Available in the Graphite, Bora Purple, and White colorways, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene last fall and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable.

Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

Save on SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards with 190MB/s speeds

If you didn’t find the perfect storage discount last week on Prime Day, Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on SanDisk’s recently-refreshed Extreme microSD cards. All dropping a few dollars lower than previous mentions, the offers now live to start the week are all headlined by the 512GB capacity model at $45. Having hit the scene at the $109 price point last fall, we’ve more recently been tracking a $65 going rate. That makes today’s offer deliver $20 in savings while also amounting to $3 under our previous mention. Other capacities are also on sale and detailed below. Delivering one of the latest microSD cards from SanDisk, its new Extreme series steps up to 190MB/s transfer speeds compared to the 160MB/s speeds offered the last time around. That makes these more than capable of handling 4K and even 5K footage, as well as serving as extra storage for your Android smartphone, Nintendo Switch, and more.

SanDisk Extreme microSD cards:

All-time lows return on DJI Avata FPV drones

DJI’s new Avata FPS drone is seeing its second-ever discounts today courtesy of Amazon, with several different packages all headlined by the DJI Avata Pro-View Combo with FPV Remote Control 2 at $1,199 shipped on Amazon. Also matched over at DJI direct for the same price. Arriving as only the second discount to date on this bundle, today’s offer is down from the usual $1,388 going rate and marking a new all-time low. It’s $100 under our previous mention from back in February, and the best value of all the bundles on sale today.

This package includes everything you need to dive into first person flights including the Avata drone itself and some new DJI accessories. As far as the former goes, the Avata arrives with an 18-minute flight time packed into a compact build. It can travel at up to 60.3 MPH. The drone comes outfitted with an onboard 4K-capable camera that streams a wide 155-degree FOV back to the included headset from the 1/1.7-inch sensor. Speaking of, there’s also the FPV Remote Control 2 and DJI Motion Control for two different types of flight control, both of which pair with the just-refreshed Goggles 2. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

