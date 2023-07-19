YouTube TV is still showing unskippable ads on DVR recordings for some

Ever since there was an issue with YouTube TV’s DVR function in recent months, some users have noticed a problem with recordings having ads that cannot be skipped. However, YouTube TV is aware.

Back in May, an outage with YouTube TV caused DVR recordings to be delayed, pushing users to watch on-demand options instead. For some, though, it also caused recordings that were working on YouTube TV to have unskippable ads.

Typically, YouTube TV’s DVR allows users to skip around in the program as they please, including skipping the ad breaks that were originally recorded during the airing. But, for many, recordings have been laced with unskippable ads that play throughout playback. It’s a frustrating issue, to say the least, but Google is at least aware.

In a comment on Reddit (via CordCuttersNews), a member of the YouTube TV team confirmed that engineers are aware of the problem and looking into it. There’s no timeline on a fix, but we can hope the problem will be identified and resolved soon.

I’ve already shared the reports about the unskippable ads on recorded shows with the engineering team, and they’re already looking into the issue. We’ll circle back once we have an update!

If you're seeing this issue, drop a comment below and let us know!

