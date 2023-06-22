YouTube TV is losing SNY, the home of New York Mets and Jets games

As of July 1, YouTube TV will lose another local sports network for the New York City area as SNY, the home of Mets and Jets games, is preparing to depart.

SNY announced on Twitter today and in communications with its customers that the network will go dark on YouTube TV as of July 1. The network says this is despite “our good faith efforts” to negotiate a new deal with Google’s live TV streaming platform.

In a statement via TVAnswerMan, YouTube TV said:

We unfortunately haven’t been able to reach a new agreement with SNY. We’re open to continuing conversations with SNY & the MLB in the hope of restoring their content on YouTube TV! You’ll still be able to watch Mets games on nationally televised channels like FOX, ESPN & TBS.

SNY notes that the network will still be available through comparable services such as Fubo and Hulu + Live TV.

SNY is best known for its coverage of games from the New York Mets and New York Jets, but it also broadcasts games from other New York-based sports, including at the college level.

It’s unclear what’s going on behind the scenes between SNY and YouTube TV, but the sentiment here very much matches what was going on when YouTube TV lost YES, the comparable sports network for Yankees games. With that loss in 2020, YES aggressively said that YouTube TV “refused to pay the market rate” for the network “for its own selfish reasons,” though that was regarded by many as a false narrative given YES had also been dropped by other providers around the same time.

YouTube TV also lost the MLB Network earlier this year just before Opening Day and has also raised its prices this year for the first time in three years but continues to bring in subscribers.

More on YouTube TV: