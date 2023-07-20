 Skip to main content

Samsung Wallet rolls out expansive support for student IDs

Jul 20 2023
While many are still waiting for driver’s licenses to become available digitally, Samsung Wallet is rolling out support for student IDs at participating schools and colleges.

Samsung Wallet is only a year old now, coming about around the same time Google revamped its own Wallet app on Android. The new edition allows users to house debit and credit cards, as well as loyalty cards for certain stores. Baked in was also support for driver’s licenses and student IDs, though at launch, neither of these options were available simply because support from the other end was needed.

Now, all seems to have been worked out and student IDs are finally available with Samsung Wallet. According to Samsung, “68 colleges, universities, and higher education institutes” have been set up with Wallet’s new student ID system, and will allow for students to use their Galaxy devices to present a digital version of their identification wherever needed.

Of course, student IDs in Samsung Wallet go beyond visual confirmation. In supporting campuses, students will have the ability to unlock doors and make payments using NFC baked into the digital ID.

The app also makes use of a feature called “Fast Mode,” meant to allow users to present their NFC ID without unlocking the device. If their battery gets too low, students can also take advantage of “Power Reserve” to use their device when it powers off from lack of battery power. The safety mechanisms in place to prevent abuse in either of these features are unclear.

Samsung partnered with Tranasact Campus to make this happen, which gave the company access to an existing mobile payment system in place at over 1,800 institutions. It’d be safe to assume that more campuses will be coming in due time, though a starting point of 68 individual institutions is rather impressive.

With the groundwork laid for campuses, we’re also excited to see how Samsung goes about bringing driver’s licenses to the app, though that might take some more time to complete. Student IDs are available now through Samsung Wallet and a connected Transact Campus account.

