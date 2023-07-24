Deals: OnePlus 10T 256GB sees $200 discount to $500, Galaxy Tab A8 from $170, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the OnePlus 10T 256GB at $500. It’s joined by Samsung’s latest 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 tablets which now arrive up to $80 in savings attached. Then there’s the recent Galaxy A14 5G, which is now even more affordable at $167. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time low takes $200 off already affordable OnePlus 10T 256GB

Over the past few months some deeper Amazon discounts have arrived on OnePlus 10T, and now the savings are landing on an elevated storage capacity of the phone. Normally fetching $700, the unlocked OnePlus 10T 5G 256GB now sells for $499.99 shipped. Landing at a new all-time low with $500 in savings in tow, today’s offer is $50 under our previous mention. Today’s offer is also only $70 above our previous mention on the 128GB capacity, just for some extra comparison.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 11 that more recently launched and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. All of that makes it a compelling handset to upgrade without breaking the bank. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung’s latest 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 tablets now up to $80 off

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch Android Tablets. The 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB models are now listed at $170, $210, and $250. Regularly $230, $280, and $330 directly from Samsung and at Best Buy where they are now matched, you’re looking at up to $80 off and the lowest prices we can find. Today’s deals are also matching the lowest we have tracked in several months on all capacities.

Delivering a relatively affordable Samsung Android tablet experience, everything comes centered around a 10.5-inch LCD screen for browsing the web, checking emails, and video chatting with friends and family. USB-C charging joins Google Assistant voice command support, facial recognition, and expandable storage by way of the microSD slot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy A14 5G is now even more affordable

Earlier this year, Samsung revealed the new king of all its budget-friendly handsets, with the Galaxy A14 5G hitting store shelves in January. Now all these months later, the handset is ready to solidify its seat on the throne with an Amazon price cut dropping the unlocked smartphone down to $167. Normally fetching $200, this $33 discount arrives as one of the very first chances to save, period. It’s only the third price cut to date and the first since back in February. Not to mention, a new all-time low.

Samsung’s Galaxy A14 5G may be one of the most affordable handsets on the market, but it still arrives with some notable specs all centered around Android 13 support out of the box. There’s a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate to complement its 5,000mAh battery and 15W charging. The whole experience is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, which you can read all about the performance of over at 9to5Google.

